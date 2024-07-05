Sussex Zoo's Mystic Meerkats predict England win for tomorrow's Euros quarter final
The Swiss team may have secured a shock win against Italy last week, but the group of ‘psychic’ meerkats at the Sussex Zoo believe England will triumph in Saturday’s match, to book their place in the Euros semi finals.
However, the meerkats did show some interest in the Switzerland bucket too this time, showing that England could have a fight on their hands
from the scrappy Swiss team.
The ‘Mystic Meerkats’ of Drusillas Park became an internet sensation in the last Men’s Euros in 2021, with a perfect prediction record, and keepers are hoping they maintain their winning streak, with another correct forecast for this weekend’s quarter-finals.
Sunday’s match against Slovakia could have had many fans doubting the Mystic Meerkat’s psychic abilities – but thanks to Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane’s last-gasp goals, the meerkat’s prediction was proved right once again.
The special method involves two buckets of nuts, each with a team’s flag on. The buckets are placed down before the meerkats are released and left to choose which bucket they would prefer to eat from.
The bucket surrounded by the most
meerkats is then declared the predicted winner.
Senior Keeper Sasha Ede said: “It seemed like the meerkats could have got their prediction wrong last week, but then the England squad came through when we really needed them to.
"It just goes to show, you shouldn’t doubt the ‘Mystic Meerkats’ psychic powers.
“It seems like the meerkats think the England team might have a fight on their hands from Switzerland, as they definitely showed some interest in the Swiss bucket too.
"We think this late move towards the Swiss bucket might signify some drama at the end of the match.
"So, it looks like the England team might have us on the edge of our seats again on Saturday!
“But the meerkats do so seem sure England will walk away with another victory when the final whistle blows.
"As big football fans, we’re all rooting for the England team and hoping they win as the meerkats have predicted.”
