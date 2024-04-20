Sussex’s Hardest Geezer offers well wishes to runners ahead of London Marathon
After more than a year out in Africa, Russ completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north on Sunday April 7)
Russ, 26, was joined by dozens of his social media followers for the final leg of his journey in the Tunisian countryside.
Following this amazing achievement, the 26 year-old has offered wishes of luck to runners ahead of the London Marathon.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Russ said: “Best of luck to everyone running the London marathon tomorrow. I will be there on tarmac pacing some incredible young people with Running Charity.
“I really do love the marathon. My dad first ran one when I was a young lad and I thought he was superman. Running my first one changed my life.
“Thousands of people gathered together for a 1v1 battle vs themselves. Each with their own stories. Often running for more than just them. United in overcoming the struggle.
I would highly recommend coming down to be part of it even if you aren’t running. Look at the faces of the runners on mile 20+. Look how hard they fight for the finish line.”
Russ was also made a special guest at Worthing Football Club ahead of their fixture at home against Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday, April 20, their last game at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium of the 2023/24 season.
