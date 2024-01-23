Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tula has spent 1,050 days at Dogs Trust Shoreham after being picked up as a stray in March 2021.

The three-year-old Lurcher is a favourite at the centre amongst staff and volunteers, who say they are ‘baffled’ as to why she has not found her forever family yet.

Tula’s perfect match would be with active adopters, who can embrace her enthusiastic nature, while providing her with a lifetime of fun and adventure, while helping continue her training.

As well as spending quality time with her favourite people, Tula enjoys keeping her brain busy and her body moving— whether that be when solving a food-based enrichment puzzle, sniffing about on a treat trail, roaming on a relaxing rural walk, or engaging in a game with her toys.

Tula is also incredibly smart and has made some brilliant progress with her training recently. She’s keen to find a forever family who have just as much desire to teach her, as she does to learn!

Adel Burnett, Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said:

“Tula is an adorable dog who has struggled t o find her forever home – and we do not know why!

“She has been working hard on her training her at the centre, so a family who are interested in learning more about reward-based training would be great for her.

“This wonderful girl is full of life and cannot wait to share her fun character with a loving new family."

Tula is looking to live as the only pet in the home , and requires secluded walking locations – as she can be nervous around other dogs.

Any of her human pals must be of secondary-school age, and she’ll need her new family to meet her on multiple occasions before taking her home, so a home close-by to the rehoming centre would be preferred.