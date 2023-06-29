I went on a ride along in Eastbourne with Sussex Police – this is what it was like.

When I was invited for a ride along for an afternoon shift with a police officer in Eastbourne yesterday (June 28), I was apprehensive at first but also filled with excitement.

Despite working closely with police for breaking news, I had never worked with officers in this type of environment before.

I was then greeted by Police Constable Jess Jordan at Eastbourne Police’s headquarters in Hammonds Drive. She ran through all the details of what to expect and the procedures expected for the shift.

Eastbourne Police's headquarters at Hammonds Drive. Picture: Sam Pole

We were to head out as a Response Team as part of Response Policing Week of Action which highlights the difficult, demanding and unpredictable work that response officers and staff do to keep people safe.

After patrolling for around ten minutes, we responded to a call at Hampden Park train station.

Following reports of a youth in distress at the station we raced to get there. Once we arrived at the scene, the situation had already been dealt with and officers on the scene were stood down.

Throughout my time in the car Jess spoke of how she had transferred to Eastbourne from Brighton to be closer to home as well as how the seasons affect incidents in the town.

Police Constable Jess Jordan took reporter Sam Pole out for an afternoon shift in Eastbourne. Picture: Sam Pole

Jess said: "When I moved here from Brighton, it definitely started off slow, but there have more incidents recently and I have definitely been kept on my toes.

“[Incidents] definitely come in waves. In the summer we have to go out more for different incidents, you have the nicer weather, so people are out for longer, people are drinking earlier throughout the day and you have many more people coming in from elsewhere.

“It’s good in a way, that people can see us out on the streets, patrolling.

"In a way, it humanises us officers and that we are just people as well and that we are approachable and just here to help the community.”