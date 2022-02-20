The Palace said that she was suffering from ‘mild, cold-like symptoms’ but is expected to continue light duties at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, who will turn 96 in April, this year celebrates her platinum jubilee.

SussexWorld, which represents heritage weekly newspapers across East and West Sussex, said it was sending its sincere good wishes to the Monarch.

SussexWorld sends good wishes to The Queen after she tests positive for covid

“Not only is she the most respected head of state in the world, she is a woman of the most enormous dignity, courage, and integrity.”

SussexWorld comprises the following newspapers: Hastings and Rye Observer, the Bexhill and Battle Observer, the Eastbourne Herald, the Sussex Express Series, the Brighton Indy, the Mid Sussex Times, the Crawley Observer, the West Sussex County Times, the West Sussex Gazette, the Worthing Herald, the Littlehampton Gazette, the Midhurst and Petworth Observer, the Bognor Regis Observer and the Chichester Observer.