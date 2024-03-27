Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burger brand Marlowe’s already serves more than 10,000 customers every week and, as of today (March 27),is now available to buy from Brighton pub The World’s End, on London Road. The business prides itself on burgers made from grass-fed, traceable beef, with an emphasis on freshness and a famous secret sauce.

The burgers will also be available on Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Founder Sean Marlowe said: “Brighton has always been a beacon of culinary and cultural diversity, making it the perfect fit for Marlowe’s. Since our inception, we’ve dared to stand out in the competitive burger landscape by prioritising flavour immersion and quality sourcing. Our premium, dry-aged, grass-fed beef forms the cornerstone of what we do, ensuring an unparalleled dining experience, with full traceability and a dedication to transparency. I can’t wait for Brighton to experience the Marlowe’s difference!”.

One of Marlowe's signature burgers

The newly launched menu features a range of Marlowe’s classics, including the ‘yeah lovely’; double 3oz beef burger with American cheese, streaky bacon and secret sauce, served in a potato bun.