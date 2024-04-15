Sutton & District Horticultural Society hosts successful Spring Show

The Sutton & District Spring Show was held on Sunday, April 7, in Sutton Village Hall. After the wettest winter/early Spring on record the sun finally came out for us and we had a glorious day.
By Judy SeersContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:18 BST
The weather leading up to the show was probably responsible for slightly fewer entries this spring but the entries for the classes other than horticultural were higher than usual and we had a really wonderful display for visitors to enjoy in the afternoon as well as the delicious homemade cakes and raffle.

Not for the first time the men shone in the cookery classes with Jamie Tetlow winning the Spring Baker's Cup with his traditional Cornish pasty in the 'Men only' class. The rest of the Tetlow family also excelled in photography, intermediate cookery and junior handicraft.

It was a great afternoon, with a bit of a party atmosphere and everyone had fun.

Jamie Tetlow with his winning Cornish pasty.
Jamie Tetlow with his winning Cornish pasty.

And the prizewinners were:

Roman Pavement Cup for best exhibit grown in a container: Jacquie Winter

The Martin Armstrong Cup for the best horticultural exhibit: Molly Tupper

The Macpherson Memorial Cup for the most points in horticultural classes: Molly Tupper

Steve Walker and his winning 'Men only' floral art.
Steve Walker and his winning 'Men only' floral art.

Winner of 'Smell & Vote': Toni Green

Parry Spring Trophy for the best exhibit in floral art classes: Anne Collis

Winner of the novice class in floral art: Imogen Green

The Dudman Cup for the most points in floral art classes: Anne Collis

Toby and Imogen Green winners of the junior cookery.
Toby and Imogen Green winners of the junior cookery.

The Rudd-Jones Tankard for the best exhibit in photography: Beatrice Tetlow

The W.I. Cup for the most points in photography classes: Chris Dudman

The Nevitt Cup for the best exhibit in handicraft classes: Janet Hubbard

The Dundas Salver for the best painting or drawing: Annette Harrison

Florence Tetlow winner of junior handicraft classes.
Florence Tetlow winner of junior handicraft classes.

The Spring Baker's Cup for the best exhibit in cookery classes: Jamie Tetlow

Wooden Spoons for the winners of junior and intermediate cookery classes: Toby Green, Imogen Green and Herbie Tettlow

Priscilla Burfield Cup for the best junior handicraft exhibit: Florence Tetlow

