Sutton & District Horticultural Society hosts successful Spring Show
The weather leading up to the show was probably responsible for slightly fewer entries this spring but the entries for the classes other than horticultural were higher than usual and we had a really wonderful display for visitors to enjoy in the afternoon as well as the delicious homemade cakes and raffle.
Not for the first time the men shone in the cookery classes with Jamie Tetlow winning the Spring Baker's Cup with his traditional Cornish pasty in the 'Men only' class. The rest of the Tetlow family also excelled in photography, intermediate cookery and junior handicraft.
It was a great afternoon, with a bit of a party atmosphere and everyone had fun.
And the prizewinners were:
Roman Pavement Cup for best exhibit grown in a container: Jacquie Winter
The Martin Armstrong Cup for the best horticultural exhibit: Molly Tupper
The Macpherson Memorial Cup for the most points in horticultural classes: Molly Tupper
Winner of 'Smell & Vote': Toni Green
Parry Spring Trophy for the best exhibit in floral art classes: Anne Collis
Winner of the novice class in floral art: Imogen Green
The Dudman Cup for the most points in floral art classes: Anne Collis
The Rudd-Jones Tankard for the best exhibit in photography: Beatrice Tetlow
The W.I. Cup for the most points in photography classes: Chris Dudman
The Nevitt Cup for the best exhibit in handicraft classes: Janet Hubbard
The Dundas Salver for the best painting or drawing: Annette Harrison
The Spring Baker's Cup for the best exhibit in cookery classes: Jamie Tetlow
Wooden Spoons for the winners of junior and intermediate cookery classes: Toby Green, Imogen Green and Herbie Tettlow
Priscilla Burfield Cup for the best junior handicraft exhibit: Florence Tetlow