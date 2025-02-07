The police have issued a statement after the death of a swan in Southwick, which caused 'distress' in the local community.

Sussex Police was contacted after the road traffic incident – and has carried out an investigation.

"On Sunday, February 2, a swan was reported to have died after being struck by a vehicle in Lady Bee Marina, Southwick,” a police statement read.

"CCTV footage of the incident was reviewed, including footage of the vehicle being driven in the lead up to the collision, and it was confirmed that no offences had occurred.

“The driver involved stopped at the scene and promptly reported the matter to the marina. Officers have since spoken with him about the incident, and all enquiries have now been completed.

"While we understand that this has caused distress within the community, there will be no further police action in relation to it.”

The incident has sparked outrage locally, with residents left devastated by the loss of a swan, named as Bert, which was well cared for and recognised by many.

As a result, there have been calls for clearer signage to alert traffic to the presence of wildlife.