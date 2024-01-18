Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes following forecasts which suggests the weather will remain considerably cold until the weekend. Rough sleepers throughout the district with no alternative options will have access to a SWEP bed should they wish for one, for the duration of the SWEP.

To access the security measure protocols, rough sleepers should approach Arun District Council’s rough sleepers team via telephone on 01903 737552, or by attending the offices either at Bognor Regis Town Hall or the Civic Centre in Littlehampton for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into the SWEP facilities.

They will be given details of where and how to access the service for that night. Rough sleepers who need access to the service out of hours will have to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.”