BREAKING

SWEP in Arun District extended until January 20

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol effective in Arun District has been extended to Saturday (January 20), a council spokesperson has confirmed.
By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The news comes following forecasts which suggests the weather will remain considerably cold until the weekend. Rough sleepers throughout the district with no alternative options will have access to a SWEP bed should they wish for one, for the duration of the SWEP.

To access the security measure protocols, rough sleepers should approach Arun District Council’s rough sleepers team via telephone on 01903 737552, or by attending the offices either at Bognor Regis Town Hall or the Civic Centre in Littlehampton for an assessment of needs and an instant referral into the SWEP facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will be given details of where and how to access the service for that night. Rough sleepers who need access to the service out of hours will have to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500.

Most Popular
Sussex weather. Photo Sussex WorldSussex weather. Photo Sussex World
Sussex weather. Photo Sussex World

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.”

If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, please use the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk/#to report your concerns which will be sent directly to our Outreach services who will endeavour to find individuals and notify them of the provision.

Related topics:Littlehampton