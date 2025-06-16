Swifties among crowds of Horsham people in tribute to superstar Taylor Swift

It was all part of ‘Friday Lates’ – free entertainment on Friday evenings during the summer organised by Horsham District Council.

And the Taylor Swift tribute band – ‘Taylored Swift’ – proved one of the most popular acts yet. People of all ages joined in the ‘Eras’ fun in the town’s Carfax with loads of young Swifties dressed to impress in Taylor style.

Many people later took to social media to share how much fun they had. One said: “Great to see crowds of happy people and not anyone being rowdy and fighting. Well done, Horsham is proud of you all.”

Another said: “Really fantastic to see the town out in force, whatever the event! Great community spirit on show!”

And another added: “Couldn't believe how many people were there. Loved all the little Swifties dressed up, great that parents put so much effort into it.”

And another said simply: “Great to see everyone having a lovely time.”

The next ‘Friday Lates’ event is this week (June 20, 5pm-8pm) with ultimate 2000s party cover band Third Wheel, along with a one-hour electronic DJ set.

