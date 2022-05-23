The outdoor pool will be open from today (Monday, May 23) until Friday, September 9.

People can purchase season tickets or book a pay as you go swim session on the Fusion Lifestyle app or online at www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/saltdean/

Prices are £6 for an adult lane swim, £9 for a half day and £16 for a full day. Student/concession/junior prices are £4, £6 or £10 respectively.

Opening hours are 7am-3.30pm from Monday, May 23, to Friday, May 27.

During May half term (May 28-June 5) the pool is open from 7am-5pm weekdays and 8am-4.30pm at the weekend.

Between June 6-July 10, the weekday opening times are 7am-6.15pm and weekends 8am-5.45pm.

The summer holiday opening hours are: July 11-September 4 – weekdays 7am-7pm and weekend 8am-8pm.

From September 5-9, people can swim from 7am until 2pm.

Restoration works are underway to repair the iconic 1930s Saltdean Lido building and bring it back into use but the pool and outdoor changing facilities are able to open as planned.

The Saltdean Lido CIC (SLCIC) has organised three days of celebratory community events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

