Take a look at 17 of the most iconic scenes and views in East Sussex

We are lucky here in East Sussex to enjoy some of the most beautiful views in Britain and here are a few for you to enjoy and consider visiting during the coming Easter break.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:18 BST

There is everything form ancient castles and abbeys to stunning cliff-top walks, with miles of beautiful coastline to enjoy. Walk along a timeless cobbled street in Rye, view the largest beach launched fishing fleet at Hastings and discover the birthplace of our nation at Battle, where the famous clash of 1066 was fought.

Have you read? These are the Sussex railway stations that should have vanished but are still open today.

Mermaid Street, Rye.

1. Mermaid Street, Rye.

Mermaid Street, Rye. Photo: .

Hastings Old Town.

2. Hastings Old Town.

Hastings Old Town. Photo: staff

The Beacon, South Downs, near Ditchling. Mid Sussex. Pic Steve Robards

3. The Beacon, South Downs, near Ditchling. Pic Steve Robards

The Beacon, South Downs, near Ditchling. Mid Sussex. Pic Steve Robards Photo: Steve Robards

Brighton Pavilion Brighton scenic pic. Pic Steve Robards SR2003171

4. Brighton Pavilion Brighton scenic pic. Pic Steve Robards SR2003171

Brighton Pavilion Brighton scenic pic. Pic Steve Robards SR2003171 Photo: Steve Robards

