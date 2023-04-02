These 10 properties have come on the market for sale in a Sussex town, which was recently voted the best place to live in the UK.

Wadhurst was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. It was praised by judges for its ‘good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery’.

They said that it offers ‘pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature’.

Zoopla has provided details of the following top 10 houses for sale in Wadhurst in East Sussex in the last 30 days.

Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, said: “It isn’t difficult to see why Wadhurst was voted as the number one place to live in the UK. The scenic market town is surrounded by green countryside, offers brilliant transport links to London, great schools and plays host to an abundance of coffee shops and boutiques.”

Images and property descriptions supplied by Zoopla.

1 . Church Street, Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 Zoopla said: "This well presented 5 double bedroom Grade II listed period house provides well proportioned and spacious accommodation and benefits from being situated in a tucked away position in the heart of the village, near to the church." Guide price £750,000. Picture from Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

2 . Claphatch Lane, Wadhurst TN5 Zoopla said: "Featuring an impressive master suite, tennis court, swimming pool and stunning views over Bewl Water and surrounding farmland. This Grade II listed Sussex farmhouse is set in approximately 8.47 acres of grounds." Available for £2,950,000. Picture from Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

3 . Mayfield Lane, Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 A secluded family home on the edge of Wadhurst set in just over 3 acres. The property features a barn style garage and large summerhouse. Available for £1,750,000. Picture from Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

4 . Farthings, Balaclava Lane, Wadhurst, East Sussex TN5 Chalet bungalow offering excellent scope for re-modelling and enlargement, situated on a good-sized south facing plot in a quiet and elevated semi-rural position on the outskirts of the village with countryside views. Available for offers over £675,000. Picture from Zoopla Photo: Zoopla