Take a look inside new Hastings pub

The pub, is close to Priory Meadow shopping centre and the main railway station on the corner of Station Road and Devonshire Road in what used to be the old Royal George pub.

It is being run by Joseph Ryan and Holly Murdoch who are aiming for it to be a welcoming boozer and was offering an interesting range of craft beers over its first weekend, including table beers, IPA’s and a fruit sour beer.

The Seadog is also offering a selection of Mexican street food.

Joseph said: “Vibes will be laid-back as you like, with an emphasis on the local community, live music, and great craic! The Seadog will be showing some of the major live sporting events – promising to be a great spot in town to watch the rugby over pints.”

