A new salon has opened in St Leonards.

Beaute Definie, based in Kings Road in central St Leonards, is owned by Sophie Tester.

She said she started training in the industry from the age of 17 and completed her Level 2 and 3 NVQ at college.

Sophie said: “Once I finished I went off to work on the carnival dream, working for a company called Steiner, travelling and working around the eastern and western Caribbean. I worked with brands such as Elemis and La Therapie and entered the cruise liners as an aesthetician, performing high end electrical and manual facial treatments. Alongside advanced facials I also performed luxury body treatments and massages.

“My next career took me to South Africa where I advanced my skills and studied my postgraduate level in beauty therapy. I spent two years out in Cape Town advancing my skills and techniques in the industry.

“When I came home I started off self-employed working from the spare room at home, then worked from beauty rooms available to rent. For the past eight years I have built up my brands which I now use at Beaute Definie. The brands require specialist training before being able to use the brand itself.

“We cover all treatments at this salon, ranging from nails and brows to advanced facial treatments. At Beaute Definie we want people to feel pampered and relaxed from the moment they walk in the door.

“I started this business because I love my job. I feel this industry has so much to offer and I would like everything to be available and accessible in one place. Our job makes others feel and look amazing so we have a consistent feel of job satisfaction.

“Beaute Definie comes with a feel of elegance and warmth when you walk through the doors. I spent the last two years working four jobs and saving up. I had some local support from the Let’s Do Business group. Emily was fantastic and supportive and helped me to plan for this new adventure.”

