Take a look inside riverside mews property in one of the most historic towns in Sussex

This attractive modern three-storey mews style waterside property is available in the historic town of Rye in East Sussex.

The chic townhouse on the River Tillingham is both beautiful and practical being one of six individual properties.

It offers a decked terrace with water-side views and benefits from garage parking for two cars.

Built 14 years ago as part of a small select gated development on the site of one of the original Rye Potteries, this property would make an ideal permanent home, coastal bolthole or perhaps a long term rental investment.

The ground floor, with its extensive hall, cloakroom, utility room, spacious store room and tandem garage has been designed with functional living in mind. Explore upwards, and you will find the generous open-plan living space which has a real”wow” factor. To one end is a well equipped kitchen and dining area, and to the other, a light, bright living space that opens onto a decked terrace.

Kitchen fittings include a Siemens eye-level double oven, 5 ring gas hob with extractor above, integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer. Space for table and chairs.

To the second floor, there is a shower room and three bedrooms, the principal of which has a modern en-suite bathroom and balcony, perfect for an al fresco morning coffee.It is just a few minutes walk away from the historic town centre, with its many pubs, restaurants, independent cinema and art galleries, and a mainline railway station with high speed links to London and trains along the coast toward Hastings, Eastbourne and Brighton.

Due to the length of the garage, it could also function as a workshop or hobby space to one end if only one car was needed to be parked.

Situated at Pottery Court, it is on the market with Warner Gray Rye, with a listed price of £565,000.

Pottery Court is approached through a secure gated entrance which has an entry call system in operation to each property.

1 . Rye property Riverside decking Photo: supplied

2 . Rye property Beautiful riverside views Photo: supplied

3 . Rye property Lounge leading onto terrace Photo: supplied