Take a look inside this Hastings penthouse with stunning views of the beach and pier
This two-bedroomed flat at White Rock Gardens has come on the market chain-free and Made estate agents are inviting offers over £375,000.
The luxury penthouse forms part of the development of a former hotel set in an idyllic location elevated above the coastline. The open plan living space measures an impressive 25'8 x 16'5 and is fitted with a bio-ethanol feature fireplace and a sleek kitchen featuring integrated appliances.
Both bedrooms are generous double rooms and enjoy stylish en-suite bathrooms, the main en-suite is fitted with a freestanding bath while the second en-suite enjoys a shower. Extending to over 25' the reception hallway offers space for a study.