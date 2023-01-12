Take a look inside this Hastings penthouse with stunning views of the beach and pier

This two-bedroomed flat at White Rock Gardens has come on the market chain-free and Made estate agents are inviting offers over £375,000.

The luxury penthouse forms part of the development of a former hotel set in an idyllic location elevated above the coastline. The open plan living space measures an impressive 25'8 x 16'5 and is fitted with a bio-ethanol feature fireplace and a sleek kitchen featuring integrated appliances.

Both bedrooms are generous double rooms and enjoy stylish en-suite bathrooms, the main en-suite is fitted with a freestanding bath while the second en-suite enjoys a shower. Extending to over 25' the reception hallway offers space for a study.

Have you read? These are the big events happening in Hastings this year that you don’t want to miss

1. White Rock The view from the penthouse flat Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. White Rock The flat is in a former detached hotel Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. White Rock There is a large open plan living area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. White Rock Luxury bathroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales