Take part in an Easter Adventure Quest at Battle Abbey

Explore the secrets of the historic site and learn about its fascinating past in the fun quest, filled with traditional Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end.

The Easter Adventure Quest is running until Sunday April 24 and will take families on a hunt around the Abbey grounds, as they answer questions and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games, who in the family will come out on top and who will end up with egg on their face?

Battle Abbey Easter event SUS-221104-090806001

The event runs every day from 10am – 5pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk.

The Easter Adventure Quest costs £1.50 per child (for members and non-members) in addition to the normal admission prices of Adult £15.30 / Child £9.20 / Concession £13.80/ Family (2 Adults) £39.80/ Family (1 Adult) £24.50/ Members free.

Have you read? See our guide to fun family Easter activities in the Hastings and Rother area

Have you read? New pub opening in Hastings at Easter