Take part in an Easter Adventure Quest at Battle Abbey

People can learn more about 1066 and the Battle of Hastings over the Easter period with Battle Abbey hosting a special family Adventure Quest.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:32 am

Explore the secrets of the historic site and learn about its fascinating past in the fun quest, filled with traditional Easter fun and games and a chocolate reward at the end.

The Easter Adventure Quest is running until Sunday April 24 and will take families on a hunt around the Abbey grounds, as they answer questions and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games, who in the family will come out on top and who will end up with egg on their face?

Battle Abbey Easter event SUS-221104-090806001

The event runs every day from 10am – 5pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk.

The Easter Adventure Quest costs £1.50 per child (for members and non-members) in addition to the normal admission prices of Adult £15.30 / Child £9.20 / Concession £13.80/ Family (2 Adults) £39.80/ Family (1 Adult) £24.50/ Members free.

Battle Abbey Easter event SUS-221104-090748001
