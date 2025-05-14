A talented young Horsham actor has been offered a place at the prestigious National Youth Theatre of Great Britain, having auditioned as soon as she was eligible.

Graci Hanlon-Field, 14, says acting has become both a passion and a powerful way for her to express herself, and she is thrilled with the news.

Mum Emma Field said: "They audition thousands and offer a handful of places. She auditioned as soon as she was eligible, 14 and 1 month old!"

Graci is represented by Liz Pratt at Nelson Management and trains weekly at The Southwick Players Teens, as well as supporting Amanda Reeves and Rachel Common with the running of the younger group, Southwick Players Youth.

Amanda said: "Graci is a talented actor and her credits for Southwick Players include a named role in A Tale of Two Cities as well as appearing as part of the ensemble in our pantomime Treasure Island in January this year.

"She is an active member of our youth group SPY, where she works with our other teenagers to improve theatre skills through a variety of drama games and individual and group performances.

"Before her session begins, Graci also helps with our younger children, seven to 12 years old. She is a natural leader, full of enthusiasm and fun, and has been particularly helpful bringing on some of the more nervous and shy children to performance level."

Graci also attends Guildford School of Acting Saturday School and West Sussex Youth Choir, while studying for LAMDA solo drama exams with Gael Johnson and Michael Neilson at JN Theatre Group.

Graci has performed in a number of stage productions with The Southwick Players, been in short films, had a small role in a Netflix project and appeared in a biopic on Disney Plus.

Emma said: "She’s especially drawn to Shakespeare and character-led drama but also has a sharp comic instinct — and she’s writing her own youth sitcom. She is over 6ft tall and uses her physicality to add to her comedy.

"Getting into NYT means that she will hold membership until she is 26 and be able to audition for their West End shows and take part in their excellent training and workshops run by top industry professionals.

"Graci attended an audition day at Poole in February. They made everyone feel welcome and she met some incredible actors. Being Welsh, Graci was delighted to perform a monologue from A Visit by the award-winning playwright Sian Owen on the day.

"Graci is passionate about women’s rights and was drawn to the monologue because it was about the lack of women’s prisons in Wales, told from the point of view of a teenage daughter visiting her mother in an English prison. She was also delighted to perform in her native West Wales accent.

"The ensemble work on the audition day was a lot of fun and Graci was thrilled by the innovative and inclusive nature of the organisation; she knew she was going to audition again next year if unsuccessful."

Graci is currently take for her GCSE exams, including sociology, and hopes to go on to study politics.