Talented South Downs care home team prove themselves Easter cake champions
The team at Red Oaks in Henfield – led by senior head chef Leigh Clifford – have been named winners of the annual Barchester Easter Cake Competition for the South Division.
Each year hospitality teams from Barchester homes and hospitals up and down the country compete for the coveted Easter Cake of the Year title.
Many of Barchester’s chefs are trained in patisserie and the Easter cake designs are elaborate and highly technical.
The hospitality team at Red Oaks put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with an amazing Easter cake decorated to perfection.
A spokesperson for Red Oaks said: “The fabulous cake was designed and made by Glenda, our very talented patisserie chef, who is well known within Red Oaks for not only her decorative cakes but the delicious cakes that everyone samples on a daily basis. The Easter bunny design was eye catching and tasted as good as it looked. We look forward to the other treats that she has made over the holidays as well.”
Red Oaks general manager Linda Ryan said: “The team had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff love to bake and everyone here loves cake so we were all very excited to take part.”
Red Oaks, which provides nursing care, dementia care and respite care, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers.