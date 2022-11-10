sdsdf

They will be on Thursday evenings (6.30-7.30pm) and will take the form of conversations with some of the key cultural leaders who have helped make Chichester's creative landscape what it is today.

Coming up:

Nov 17: From Film Society to International Film Festival: the Story of Chichester Cinema at New Park. Roger Gibson, founder of Chichester Cinema at New Park, and Walter Francisco, cinema director and programmer, talk about the history of the cinema, from its Film Society evenings at the College to celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Film Festival.

Dec 15: Art for Everyone: Empowering Creativity in the Community. Marc Steene, director of Outside In and ex co-director of Pallant House Gallery, and Claire Robinson of Chichester Community Development Trust discuss the importance of giving everyone the opportunity to experience art and be artists. In conversation with David Elliott, curator of The Art of Chichester exhibition.

Jan 26 2023: Chichester Festival Theatre: 60 Years of Miracle Making. Kathy Bourne, executive director, and Daniel Evans, artistic director, talk about how the theatre has become one of the best-loved and widely-respected theatres in the country. In conversation with Phil Hewitt, group arts editor for Sussex Newspapers.

Feb 9: Chichester and Music: from Choirs and College to University and Youth, Ben Hall, director, University of Chichester Conservatoire, and award-winning pianist Zoe Rahman talk about the role music has played in Chichester's arts scene.

Feb 23: Pallant House Gallery: How it has become a leading institution for Modern British art. Simon Martin, director of Pallant House Gallery, traces how the gallery has grown to become second only to the Tate for Modern British art.

