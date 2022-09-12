Tanbridge House School, Horsham, achieves Inclusive School Award

Following an assessment, Tanbridge House School was thrilled to learn that they had been successful in achieving the award and received a glowing report from the IQM assessor.

Mark Sheridan, head teacher, said: “I am incredibly proud that Tanbridge House has been awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Inclusive Schools Award. We are committed to ensuring that our core education and additional opportunities are accessible to every student, and we pride ourselves on our work around equality and diversity.

Our fundamental values of care, kindness and achievement are instilled in every student and member of staff and influence all that we do at Tanbridge House. I believe that they have been a key factor in our achievement of this award, and I am thrilled to see our values and ethos recognised and validated by an outside agency.”

Tanbridge House School wins inclusivity award. Photo submitted by school

The Inclusive School Award award builds on the Equaliteach Equalities Gold Award, which the school received in July 2020.

The IQM assessor commented: “The ethos of the school is exceptional everyday care – care, kindness, and achievement. Staff and students talk about the importance of the Tanbridge House community where each student can thrive and develop. Students were happy and confident communicators and were all extremely proud of their school. They spoke highly of school staff, and all said that the school was very much about ensuring equality for all.”