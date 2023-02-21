A Tangmere father who’s street has been plagued by blocked toilets, bubbling bathtubs and manholes brimming with raw sewage is speaking out.

Michael Egerton, 37, is a civil engineer who lives with his partner and their two-year-old daughter in Hangar Drive, Tangmere.

They have called it their family home for the past three years but recent months have seen Michael and his neighbours plagued with issues of blocked toilets, bubbling bathtubs and manholes brimming with raw sewage.

This all came to a head on Saturday (February 18) when Michael realised the manholes surrounding his home were full.

Civil engineer Michael Egerton outside his home in Hangar Drive, Tangmere

Michael said he is at his ‘wits end’ and the former plumber for the British Army told this newspaper today: “All the drains up me street are blocked up and no one can use the toilet. I have witnessed ten of my neighbours making calls themselves and we were told that someone would be out this morning (Tuesday, February 21) but still we have got no one. I’m in desperate need of using my toilet at the moment and I can’t.

"[We] can’t flush the toilets, normally the service providers have come out within a day or two because we kicked off about it a year and a half ago and we had major problems and it wasn’t until I went to the press, district council, all the councillors and I kicked off royally about it that a proper service provider was provided because according to my neighbours there was a two year gap, there wasn’t even a service provider cutting the grass, hedges or anything and people were paying a fortune.

"I’m toilet training a two year old at the moment and I work from home and I can’t use the toilet. It’s affecting it because we’ve just got her using the actual main toilet and because the toilets half full of bits, she’s gone back on to her potty."

Thirty-five-year-old Jon Lemm lives a few doors down on the same road.

Michael show the manhole outside his home - packed with sewage

"I’ve been living here for three years and my partner’s been living here for maybe five years. She’s getting Environmental Health involved. It’s constant. You can have a shower for seconds and you’re up to your ankles in water.”

