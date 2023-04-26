Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Taxi app announces it is coming to Eastbourne

A taxi app has announced that it will be coming to Eastbourne at the start of May.

By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

Mobility Super App, FREENOW, will be launching its taxi service in Eastbourne from May 3.

Using the FREENOW app, passengers are able to quickly and easily book a taxi, which allows them to track the fare for their ride and when the taxi will arrive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This launch comes off the heels of FREENOW’s success in Brighton, where the company has been present since 2018.

Most Popular
Imran, Vincent and Javid_ three local taxi drivers who are using FN appImran, Vincent and Javid_ three local taxi drivers who are using FN app
Imran, Vincent and Javid_ three local taxi drivers who are using FN app

During last year alone, the company registered a 25 per cent growth in demand and a 10 per cent growth in trips in this area, as more people rely on the FREENOW app to book their taxis locally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vincent Franco, Hackney taxi driver and Committee member of the Eastbourne Hackney Taxi Association, said: “I’m delighted that Eastbourne Hackney taxi drivers are able to use the FREENOW app. The app is easy to use and gives me access to a huge customer base from the UK and Europe. This is a great advantage since it increases the chance to get more jobs from tourists and other visitors to the region.”

Mariusz Zabrocki, UK General Manager at FREENOW UK, said: “It is our job to continue responding to increased demand for our service across the UK. Following the success of FREENOW in Brighton, Eastbourne is the next logical step for us.

“Not only does this expansion help us to meet the increasing demand for fast and accessible travel in the area, but it also allows us to continue prioritising taxi drivers by offering them high earnings and other unique advantages of using our app.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Vincent Franco an Eastbourne taxi driver using FN.Vincent Franco an Eastbourne taxi driver using FN.
Vincent Franco an Eastbourne taxi driver using FN.
Related topics:BrightonEurope