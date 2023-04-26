A taxi app has announced that it will be coming to Eastbourne at the start of May.

Mobility Super App, FREENOW, will be launching its taxi service in Eastbourne from May 3.

Using the FREENOW app, passengers are able to quickly and easily book a taxi, which allows them to track the fare for their ride and when the taxi will arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This launch comes off the heels of FREENOW’s success in Brighton, where the company has been present since 2018.

Imran, Vincent and Javid_ three local taxi drivers who are using FN app

During last year alone, the company registered a 25 per cent growth in demand and a 10 per cent growth in trips in this area, as more people rely on the FREENOW app to book their taxis locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Franco, Hackney taxi driver and Committee member of the Eastbourne Hackney Taxi Association, said: “I’m delighted that Eastbourne Hackney taxi drivers are able to use the FREENOW app. The app is easy to use and gives me access to a huge customer base from the UK and Europe. This is a great advantage since it increases the chance to get more jobs from tourists and other visitors to the region.”

Mariusz Zabrocki, UK General Manager at FREENOW UK, said: “It is our job to continue responding to increased demand for our service across the UK. Following the success of FREENOW in Brighton, Eastbourne is the next logical step for us.

“Not only does this expansion help us to meet the increasing demand for fast and accessible travel in the area, but it also allows us to continue prioritising taxi drivers by offering them high earnings and other unique advantages of using our app.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad