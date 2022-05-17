Morgan Boult said his company – Hero PA – is expanding and the business needs a new space due to an unprecedented and ongoing demand for their call answering services.

Hero PA’s new two-floor property in Kings Court has been fully renovated, as they are now expanding their local team to meet the increasing call volumes.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin was the first visitor to the company’s new offices.

Company director Morgan Boult (left) and Jeremy Quin MP (right)

Morgan Boult said: “Horsham is a great location for us. Jeremy was very receptive to feedback and our staff thought he was a fantastic visitor and lovely to meet, especially as he took the time to really find out more about them and what they do.

“I was delighted that Jeremy instantly recognised me from town events we have both attended, and from when I was presented with The County Times award for Young Entrepreneur of The Year. He was quick to praise my achievements, especially as I have only just turned 18, and thanked me for the refreshments I had prepared for him.”

Hero PA was started by Morgan in 2017, when he was thirteen-years old, winning The County Times Entrepreneur of The Year.

Hero PA offers 24/7 personal telephone answering services for small and medium businesses, both on a local and national scale

Morgan said the new offices provide ambient space for Hero PA’s ever-increasing team, as well as offering a separate space for a fully serviced office letting too.