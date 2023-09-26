Tennis courts in Bognor Regis relaunched after £60,000 cash injection
The cash injection saw new life breathed into the three tennis courts themselves, as well as the installation of new gate access technology across three other park sites in Arun.
All the work was funded by the Parks Tennis Project, which represents a joint investment by the LTA Tennis Foundation and the UK government, with the hopes of refurbishing public tennis courts across Britain and welcoming a new generation of players into the sport.
Organisers hope the refurbished, publicly accessible tennis courts will open the sport up to players from all backgrounds, improve sports provision across the UK, and make it easier for children and adults to stay active. “Park tennis courts are particularly important in providing affordable, engaging and accessible opportunities for more female players and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as being the most popular venue for women to play after they have left education,” a spokesperson said.
Alongside the funding, and to give tennis a head-start in Bognor Regis, Arun District Council will be working with the LTA Tennis Foundation and Tivoli, to provide a range of tennis activities catering to a variety of ages and abilities, including local tennis leagues and free tennis sessions.
Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee said: “This is a fantastic boost to our local sports facilities, making tennis far more accessible to Arun residents. Encouraging people to get out, and active in the fresh air, perhaps try a new sport and enjoy our parks while they are at it, must have a positive impact on mental, as well as physical health.”
Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, added: “We are delighted to be working with Arun District Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active. This investment is part of the UK Government and LTA’s Parks Tennis Project, and will mean that courts will be available for people to use for years to come.”