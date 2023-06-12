Tensions are running high in a village near Chichester with a series of incidents drawing the attention of Sussex Police.

On the main road through Southbourne, residents have been suffering verbal abuse and other anti-social behaviour following a string of issues arising within the village.

Some residents, who wished to remain anonymous, reported calling Sussex Police several times in the past few weeks regarding the issues. After this newspaper made enquiries to police, officers have made several visits to Main Road including about seven in the past week, one resident said.

Allegations range from criminal damage to blocking public access.

Southbourne, picture via Google Streetview

Southbourne Parish Council issued this statement on social media on Friday (June 9): Regarding the spate of incidents that occurred last weekend within the Parish, Southbourne Parish Council have been liaising closely with the Police and other agencies.

“The Police would like to assure the community that they are taking the situation very seriously and are in the process of gathering information and evidence.

“If anyone has any related information they are asked to report it either online or via 101.”

Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, District Commander for Chichester and Arun, said: "We are aware of an on-going civil dispute around access at this location, but we are also alert to reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. Tackling ASB remains a priority for Sussex Police and we are working with the local community to investigate and address the reports."

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended a call to a premises in Main Road, Southbourne, at 7.13am on Sunday (June 4) in response to a dispute that had arisen over access.

“Allegations were made of verbal abuse, but no evidence was forthcoming. The matter is a civil one and police acted as mediators achieving an agreement amongst all involved to contact and liaise with the local authority.