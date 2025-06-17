Terminally ill woman from East Sussex smashes £30,000 goal on inspiring sailing adventure around UK

A terminally ill sailor from Seaford has smashed her £30,000 fundraising target on her voyage around the British Isles.

GBR para-athlete Jazz Turner, 26, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and wants to inspire people who face challenges.

She set sail from Brighton Marina on Monday, June 2, and hopes to become the first female wheelchair user to make a non-stop, unassisted solo trip around the UK.

Jazz is raising tens of thousand of pounds on her ‘Project FEAR’ challenge in aid of Newhaven and Seaford Sailability at www.gofundme.com/f/project-fear.

She posted an update on her Instagram page at the weekend, saying: “When I started this journey, Project Fear was nothing more than something to keep me going. It’s grown into something far larger than myself, and at times, while that is overwhelming and daunting, I am incredibly grateful that this mad idea has gone far beyond me. Honestly, when I set my £30,000 fundraising target, it seemed impossible.”

Jazz’s boat is an Albin Vega 27ft offshore racer-cruiser named ‘Fear’ and her challenge is set to last between four and eight weeks. Before the voyage, Jazz told this newspaper: “It’s about proving that anything is possible with a little bit of imagination and a lot of hard work.”

EDS is a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissues. Jazz developed a passion for sailing as a child but did not know she had been born with EDS until age 19. Despite becoming a full-time wheelchair user, she continued to sail in adapted dinghies and boats and competed for GBR. In December 2024, after continual hospital stays, Jazz decided to move onto palliative care while withdrawing life-prolonging treatments. She was given about six months to live and decided to make the most of her time left. Visit www.projectfear.uk.

Jazz’s fundraising challenge aims to raise a minimum of £30,000 so the charity can purchase two new adapted Hansa dinghies so more people can enjoy sailing. If she exceeds her target she plans to use the money to purchase adaptive equipment for people with more complex disabilities.

Jazz used her Instagram post to thank everyone for their support. But she said: “This isn't about me. The impact this will have on others is incredible, and I can’t wait to come home and celebrate and get those two new adapted boats and gift them to the participants who give me courage every day.”