Tesco at Hastings launching new Ikea click and collect service

The Swedish furniture giant announced that it would be collaborating with Tesco last year, with the pilot scheme launching in Blackburn, Lancashire, in October.

The new Collect from Partner points, located within select Tesco carparks, will allow customers to collect their IKEA order for free over £100 and £5 for all other orders for all other orders.

When placing an order online, customers will go through the usual checkout option and select the Collect from Partner service for their local Tesco.

Following IKEA click and collect signage within the Tesco carparks, customers will arrive at a designated Collect from Partner pick-up point at their chosen date and time, and meet with a delivery driver and vehicle who will hand their order over to them.

Vehicles will be parked in signposted areas in the Tesco car park with operatives to hand the orders out. People will need to show confirmation of order upon arrival.

There will be two collection windows available per day depending on the location. If a slot is not showing as available in the checkout, this will be because all available slots have already been booked within that specific time window.

