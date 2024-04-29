Tesco grant buys specialised equipment for special Crawley school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The forward-thinking Manor Green Primary School wanted some bespoke chairs that would cater to the specific needs of their pupils.

So staff applied to Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school’s application was successful, earning it the special £5,000 grant, and headteacher Amanda Preece said the money will make a considerable difference to pupils.

Pupils celebrate £5,000 grant for specialist equipment.

Amanda added: “We are very grateful to Tesco for this funding. Every child is unique and we aim to ensure they have the opportunity to succeed in their community.

“Our vision is to support the development of a truly outstanding, creative and inclusive community, and this starts within our Early Years class.

“As one of the largest classes in the school, with new children arriving every year, we aim to create a safe environment where the children start their educational journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore looking to use the funding to purchase a set of new chairs for the children, which will better support their communication and language development through listening, engagement and attention skills.

The funds will make make a positive a big difference in the lives of children and young people.

“The chairs will support the complex feeding and postural support needs of our children, which regular classroom chairs cannot meet, and they will better enable the children to learn self-regulation.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Sussex community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

The scheme typically gives shoppers a chance to vote for local good causes to receive a £500, £1,000 or £1,500 grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like Manor Green Primary School. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Sussex shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.