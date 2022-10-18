Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis grants £10,000 to Sussex children's charity

It all took place as part of the Tesco Community Grants Blue Token programme, which has awarded £100 million worth of grants to more than 50,000 local organisations since 2016.

To celebrate the milestone, 100 Tesco store directors were asked to nominate a colleague who they believed had made an outstanding contribution to Tesco’s community work – to thank these colleagues, their store received a golden token representing a £10,000 grant. The customer who picked the golden token out of a bag would get the chance to choose which local charity received the grant.

In Bognor Regis, on October 15, resident mother and daughter duo Stephanie and Phoebe Sheppard picked the golden token out of the bag and chose the Sussex-based Rockinghorse Children’s charity to receive the money.

Picking the golden token in Bognor Regis

Founded in 1967, Rockinghorse provides support to sick and disabled babies, children and their families. They are just one of several thousand grassroots organisation supported by Tesco’s blue token scheme, which has sponsored everything from schools in need of facilities, to food banks, to mental health charities and support networks for isolated veterans.

A representative of a benefitting local charity said: “‘It is the staff of our Tesco Outlets and Superstores in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Chichester we need to thank for the tens of thousands of pounds the company has put into local projects.”