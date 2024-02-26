BREAKING

Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis working to reopen "as soon as possible" following closure due to floods

A Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis has closed due to floods today (February 26), but a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said staff are working hard to reopen “as soon as possible.”
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tesco, on Shripney Road in North Bersted, confirmed the closure earlier today (February 26) and pinned the disruption on flooding.

The supermarket’s car park has been flooded intermittently since October last year, and the problem has been so bad that the supermarket itself has sometimes had to close. In fact, news of this closure comes just days after confirmation of its reopening on February 21, following issues also caused by flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside the store itself, the pharmacy and petrol filling station have been closed, and home delivery has been suspended. In order to prevent fresh food from going to waste, meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy has either been donated to local charities or transferred to other Tesco stores which are open to the public as usual.

Most Popular
The supermarket has been experiencing issues with flooding for several months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.The supermarket has been experiencing issues with flooding for several months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
The supermarket has been experiencing issues with flooding for several months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

News of the closure comes alongside a flood warning for The Aldingbourne Rife as heavy rainfall continues to drive up the rife’s water level – which is not expected to return to normal levels for some time.

Related topics:Tesco
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice