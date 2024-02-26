Tesco superstore in Bognor Regis working to reopen "as soon as possible" following closure due to floods

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco, on Shripney Road in North Bersted, confirmed the closure earlier today (February 26) and pinned the disruption on flooding.

The supermarket’s car park has been flooded intermittently since October last year, and the problem has been so bad that the supermarket itself has sometimes had to close. In fact, news of this closure comes just days after confirmation of its reopening on February 21, following issues also caused by flooding.

Alongside the store itself, the pharmacy and petrol filling station have been closed, and home delivery has been suspended. In order to prevent fresh food from going to waste, meat, fruit, vegetables and dairy has either been donated to local charities or transferred to other Tesco stores which are open to the public as usual.

The supermarket has been experiencing issues with flooding for several months. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.