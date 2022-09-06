Test your electric blanket for free with Age Concern Eastbourne

The testing day will be held at the Venton Centre in Junction Road on October 13 9am-4pm.

People aged 50+ can bring down their electric blanket to make sure it’s still safe to use. For the first 60 people, if the blanket fails the test a free replacement will be offered.

The Money Saving Expert site has a section called ‘heat the human not the home’ which tells people ways to keep yourself warm rather than the whole house.

Electric blanket testing in Eastbourne (Photo by Kate Shemilt)

The site says a single electric blanket costs 4pm per hour to run – £1.92 per week.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “With the increase in energy costs people are looking to save money by using the most effective ways of keeping warm this winter.

“The likes of Martin Lewis have been repeating the importance of heating the person rather than the home and it turns out that electric blankets are an excellent way to keep warm at a low cost.

“But it’s important that you check the blanket is safe so before you put it back on your bed get it professionally tested.”

John Trainor, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Every year there are nearly 1,000 fires caused by faulty electric blankets, 250 people get injured and 20 people even get killed because they haven't made sure their old blanket is still safe. Whenever we’ve run similar events in the past we’ve found that more than half of those we’ve tested, fail.”