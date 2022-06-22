Serena Williams enjoys her return to competitive tennis on the centre court at Devonshire Park yesterday ahead of the Wimbledon Championships

The 17 images that show off the spectacular work undertaken by Eastbourne tennis as Serena Williams and Brit stars dazzle sun-drenched crowds at Devonshire Park

Terrific Tuesday as four British stars triumph plus American great Serena Williams wins on her return to competitive tennis

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:50 pm

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis yesterday, as alongside her partner Ons Jabeur defeated Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 2-6 6-3 13-11 in a thrilling match tie-break.

Williams and Jabeur dropped the opening set, yet came roaring back to force a champions tie-break. Both teams traded match points, until Jabeur converted their teams third to win.

Williams said: “It was so great; we had a lot of fun. I called her [to play], she’s playing so well and she’s always been so nice on tour. It’s been a while but it was good to feel the court again.”

Katie Boulter’s dream grass-court swing continued as she toppled the world No 7 Karolina Pliskova in three sets 1-6 6-4 6-4, in her maiden Eastbourne appearance.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting for, my first top 10 win. It means a lot because I’ve worked so hard over many, many years and to actually get some reward back for it feels great.”

There was also a great win for Jodie Burrage as she upset world No.4 Paula Badosa in straight sets and the British success continued in the ATP 250 event, as Ryan Peniston defeated the No 8 seed Holger Rune on Centre Court as he rallied from a set down to win 4-6 7-6(5) 6-1.

British No 2 Dan Evans also returned to winning ways on Eastbourne soil as he defeated Adrian Mannarino in straight sets 6-4 6-3.

