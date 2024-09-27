The 87-year-old woman heading up Selsey's town wide Ukraine donation effort
Liz, who has worked in the charity sector her whole life, said she used her network of contacts to make the project a town-wide reality.
"It all started a year ago,” she said. “Lots of people donate to Ukraine, but they don’t always know what to send across, and I wanted to help. I’d heard about this charity in Lymington called New Forest for Ukraine. They gave me a list of essentials, and I just added to it.”
Since then, she has helped send everything from wheelchairs, to prams, to winter coats and toiletries to hard-pressed Ukrainian civilians caught in the crossfire.
But that’s not all. Part of the brilliance of Liz operation is the breadth and scope of her whole operation. Using two garages kindly lent to her by a friend, she helps collect and store baby products, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, bedding, and everything in between. Last year, one Selsey resident took part in a swim-a-thon to raise over £2,000 for the cause, all of which was spent on gas-stoves and gas bottles designed to give Ukrainian civilians a means of heating up their food and Knitting groups sew duvets and blankets for her, well-meaning residents donate clothes, and all the while Liz makes sure the right goods go to the right places.
"It’s not just me,” she said. “Without all these people helping, it just wouldn’t be possible. I can’t tell you how much it means. It’s a real effort, made by everyone in Selsey.”
Liz started the donations after her friends in Ukraine told her how desperate the situation is for civilians, and she’s determined to provide donations for as long as the war continues. “We’re not going to stop,” she added. “As long as they need this stuff, we will be sending it.
"They need it more now. I've been told they’re trying to conserve their electricity; that they only use power in certain areas for three hours a day – and that makes what we do even more important.”
