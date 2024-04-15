The Apprentice: Bognor's Phil Turner is definite underdog as series final approaches, oddsmakers say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Instead, it’s Phil’s rival Rachel Woolford expected to impress Lord Sugar later this week. A boutique fitness owner from Leeds, Rachel had much more success during the show’s 11 challenges than Phil, who found himself on the losing team nine times.
Oddsmakers from OLBG, who have analysed the final for entertainment purposes, say Woodford has a 60 per cent probability of winning the show, especially after rival Flo Edwards was removed during last week’s episode, during which all three candidates were grilled by a characteristically no-nonsense Alan Sugar.
Unimpressed by her lack of a feasible pre-existing business, Sugar told Flo she had underestimated the difficulty of starting from scratch.
Watch this week’s episode of The Apprentice on BBC One this Thursday at 9pm, or catch it on BBC IPlayer any time afterwards.