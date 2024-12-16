"The atmosphere was incredible" Second Christmas tractor run in Chichester raises nearly £10,000

The tractor run, which featured dozens of tractors decked out with festive lights and Christmas trees, celebrated its second consecutive year yesterday (December 15), and the positive feedback was “overwhelming.”

Setting off at 5pm from East Ashling, the tractors made their way through West Stoke and Mid Lavant, before turning down into Chichester centre, and returning through Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Westbourne, Hambrook and Funtington.

"When you do something for the first time, there’s always going to be room for improvement – and our first event was no different,” said farmer Rupert Hoare, who organised the event alongside his wife Sarah Royce-Hoare. “So we had more tractors this year, we changed the route around to go through more of a Chichester, we had a big fundraising team with more buckets, and we got the word out a lot more.

"The support was phenomenal, and, for me it’s really important, especially at the moment when farmer’s feel like they’re not wanted. The atmosphere was incredible.”

"We had loads of positive feedback,” Sarah added. “People saying ‘please do it again, please do it again, make it an annual event.’ Everyone really enjoyed it, from two year olds, right up to people who are 88.

"We put this together purely to bring some joy into people’s lives, and to raise money for an important cause . Last year we raised more than £10,000, this year we’ve just beat £10,000 on JustGiving and there’s more to count in the buckets. That’s the reason we do it. You never know when you’re going to need an air ambulance.”

Images: Darren Crisp.

It follows on from last year's event. Photo: Darren Crisp

Starting out at 5pm, and flowing through Chichester and the surrounding villages, the tractors were a wonderful festive spectacle. Photo: Darren Crisp

All monies raised are going to the Air Ambulance Charity. Photo: Darren Crisp