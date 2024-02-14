The Before We Forget Tour: Riding 2000 miles on vintage Italian scooters to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Bowen said: “We are calling it the ‘Before We Forget’ tour as we want to reunite with friends around the country whilst raising awareness of Dementia as far and wide as we can.”

Henry Smith, Alison Bowen and Richard Munn, from Framfield and Uckfield, will also have a series of pre-tour and on-tour activities that will add to any funds that they collect en-route. They have given themselves an initial target of £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society, but feel that they may do better.

She added: “Starting officially in 1981 and going on right through the decade, there were a number of national Scooter Rallies each year; from the Isle of Wight to Fort William and from Great Yarmouth to Newquay. At these rallies lifelong friendships were forged and fantastic memories made.

The Before We Forget Tour. Left to Right: Richard Munn, Henry Smith, and Alison Bowen.

“Back then, scooterists were not the richest, nor the tidiest folk on the planet; which meant that, unfortunately, they weren't universally loved either. This is a far cry from today however, where we, 'ageing scooterists', have more than attractive, disposable incomes and are welcomed back to some of those same towns, year after year. Sadly however, with age, friends and family fall by the wayside and memories fade.

“So, in 2024 - 40 years after Henry bought his first Lambretta - we have decided to head for the Isle of Wight national scooter rally, the long way round; taking 10 days and stopping at each of the 28 towns that we graced with our presence either once or more times (if we were allowed back) during that tumultuous decade; a journey of around 2150 miles.

“We are doing this to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society; a charity very close to Henry’s heart as his mum suffered with Alzheimers prior to her passing in 2021.”