The best 16 fish and chip shops in Hastings according to Tripadvisor

National Fish and Chip Day (NF&CD) was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

The event takes place on the first Friday in June every year and aims to encourage people to support their local restaurants.

Fish and chip shops are facing the biggest crisis in their 160-year-old history, according to a warning issued by the trade organisation representing the industry.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers revealed his fears in March that rising costs will lead to thousands of fish and chip restaurants going under.

To celebrate the day and help out some of our local restaurants, we’ve collected the top 16 chippies’ in the town according to Tripadvisor.

User’s are able to review restaurants out of five and these are the ones that totaled the highest overall.

1. Azur/Teddy's Beach Diner and Cocktail Bar, St Leonards. Teddy's Beach Diner and Cocktail Bar - 44-37 Marina, Hastings - 5/5 - 919 reviews

2. The Lighthouse Fish and Chips - 284 Priory Rd, Hastings - 5/5 - 103 reviews.

3. The Beach Retreat Fish & Chips - Marine Parade, Hastings - 5/5 - 75 reviews

4. White's Seafood and Steak Bar - 44-45 George St, Hastings - 4.5/5 - 2,012 reviews