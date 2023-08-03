The best places to get Afternoon Tea in Sussex, according to Google Reviews

2 . The Nutmeg Tree, Ditchling

Nestled in the South Downs village of Ditchling, The Nutmeg Tree is a time machine back to the 1930s and 40s, complete with uniformed waiters, era-appropriate decor and nostalgic music. Anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life with a cup of tea or a fruit scone should feel right at home here. Photo: contrib