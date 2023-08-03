BREAKING
A traditional tea room in Arundel, Cockburn's Tea Rooms is designed to offer 'the traditional antidote to a high street coffee chain' and tempts in droves of visitors with tea, cakes, and coffees of all kinds. Google reviews praise the reasonable prices, friendly staff and high-quality food. Photo: Google MapsA traditional tea room in Arundel, Cockburn's Tea Rooms is designed to offer 'the traditional antidote to a high street coffee chain' and tempts in droves of visitors with tea, cakes, and coffees of all kinds. Google reviews praise the reasonable prices, friendly staff and high-quality food. Photo: Google Maps
The best places to get Afternoon Tea in Sussex, according to Google Reviews

Afternoon Tea is a Great British staple and, with Afternoon Tea week set to start on August 7, the team here at Sussex World have compiled a list of the best places to get your scone fix.
By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:30 BST

Whether you put your cream on first or your jam, customers were delighted with their experience at these Sussex cafes, restaurants and hotels, if their Google reviews are anything to go by.

Situated a few minutes away from the beach, these beautiful tea rooms offer fresh, homemade treats and high tea in a cosy thatched cottage setting.

1. Bracklesham Bay Tea Rooms and Gardens, in Bracklesham Bay

Situated a few minutes away from the beach, these beautiful tea rooms offer fresh, homemade treats and high tea in a cosy thatched cottage setting.

Nestled in the South Downs village of Ditchling, The Nutmeg Tree is a time machine back to the 1930s and 40s, complete with uniformed waiters, era-appropriate decor and nostalgic music. Anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life with a cup of tea or a fruit scone should feel right at home here.

2. The Nutmeg Tree, Ditchling

Nestled in the South Downs village of Ditchling, The Nutmeg Tree is a time machine back to the 1930s and 40s, complete with uniformed waiters, era-appropriate decor and nostalgic music. Anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life with a cup of tea or a fruit scone should feel right at home here.

A modern alternative to a lot of the more traditional outlets on this list, MetroDeco combines the buzz of a modern cafe with the heritage of a vintage tea room, offering lauded afternoon teas from Thursday through to Sunday.

3. MetroDeco, Brighton

A modern alternative to a lot of the more traditional outlets on this list, MetroDeco combines the buzz of a modern cafe with the heritage of a vintage tea room, offering lauded afternoon teas from Thursday through to Sunday.

Alongside light lunches, snacks and sandwiches, this traditional village tearoom

4. Bluebells Tearooms, Battle

Alongside light lunches, snacks and sandwiches, this traditional village tearoom

