Garrington Property Finders are using their ‘expert local knowledge’ to help buyers decider where to live in Sussex.
Their list includes 14 locations – plus 13 spots they consider ‘hidden gems’.
Garrington’s said: “With their rolling countryside, historic towns, and miles of coastline, East and West Sussex offer home buyers plenty to love.”
See the best places to live in Sussex, according to Garrington’s, below. Do you agree with the list?
1. The best places to live in Sussex in 2025, according to property experts
2. Steyning
"Steyning is set at the foot of the South Downs. It offers home buyers picture-postcard English scenery with its charming high street and vibrant community. Just over an hour’s train ride into London, families and professionals appreciate the convenience of the commute. Nearby, Amberley Working Museum makes for a fun day out, while the Cobblestone Tea House dishes out local flavours. Festivals and welcoming pubs provide plenty of community spirit. With the South Downs National Park also within easy reach for scenic walks, Steyning is one of the best places to live in Sussex for countryside living paired with modern connectivity and culture to match." Photo: Google Street View
3. Hastings
"Hastings is a coastal town that blends historic significance with a lively and evolving character. Positioned between the East and West Hills, it offers striking views over the English Channel. Its thriving atmosphere is shaped by independent cafés, bars, and restaurants. While steeped in history, most notably its connection to the Battle of 1066, Hastings is far from frozen in time. The Old Town, with its winding streets and unique shops, reflects the town’s charm. Hastings Pier serves as a popular hub for entertainment and events. Well connected to London and Brighton, Hastings is one of the best places to live in Sussex for those seeking a coastal lifestyle without losing access to city amenities." Photo: Staff
4. Battle
"Drawing history buffs and nature lovers alike, another of the best places to live in Sussex is Battle. The town offers home buyers a fusion of heritage and scenery just minutes from Hastings and the coast. Battle is best known as the site of the pivotal Battle of Hastings in 1066. You can explore the battlefield walk and Medieval Abbey ruins which are dog-friendly and full of interesting information boards. Nearby attractions like Bateman’s, Rudyard Kipling’s historic home, and the mediaeval Bodiam Castle add to Battle’s old-world charm. Flanked by the East Sussex countryside, the most sought-after area to live in is the town centre, which is exceptionally pretty with Battle Abbey towering over the High Street. With scenic trails encircling the town and the annual Battle of Hastings re-enactments, Battle delivers on the rich heritage and access to nature sought by many home buyers." Photo: Justin Lycett
