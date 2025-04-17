4 . Battle

"Drawing history buffs and nature lovers alike, another of the best places to live in Sussex is Battle. The town offers home buyers a fusion of heritage and scenery just minutes from Hastings and the coast. Battle is best known as the site of the pivotal Battle of Hastings in 1066. You can explore the battlefield walk and Medieval Abbey ruins which are dog-friendly and full of interesting information boards. Nearby attractions like Bateman’s, Rudyard Kipling’s historic home, and the mediaeval Bodiam Castle add to Battle’s old-world charm. Flanked by the East Sussex countryside, the most sought-after area to live in is the town centre, which is exceptionally pretty with Battle Abbey towering over the High Street. With scenic trails encircling the town and the annual Battle of Hastings re-enactments, Battle delivers on the rich heritage and access to nature sought by many home buyers." Photo: Justin Lycett