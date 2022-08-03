2 Bed 1 Bath £585,000

The best seaside escapes in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area

Do you like to be beside the seaside? Do you like to be beside the sea? Well then take a look at some of the best seaside residences that West Sussex has on offer.

By Joss Roupell
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 4:59 pm

Ever had the urge to sell up, live beachside and enjoy the serenity of the sea? Ever taken a stroll down a beach and wondered how much that new seaside manoir would set you back?

Well this is for you, we have a list of some of the best seaside sanctuaries in the Chichester and Bognor area.

1. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 3

3 Bed 3 Bath £1,850,000

2. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 1

3 Bed 3 Bath £1,850,000

3. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex PO20 1

4 Beds 3 Bath £2,500,000

4. East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 z.jpg

2 Bed 1 Bath £550,000

