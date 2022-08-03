The best seaside escapes in the Chichester and Bognor Regis area

Ever had the urge to sell up, live beachside and enjoy the serenity of the sea? Ever taken a stroll down a beach and wondered how much that new seaside manoir would set you back?
Well this is for you, we have a list of some of the best seaside sanctuaries in the Chichester and Bognor area.
1. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 3
3 Bed 3 Bath
£1,850,000
Photo: Joss Roupell
2. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester PO20 1
3 Bed 3 Bath
£1,850,000
Photo: Joss Roupell
3. Marine Drive, West Wittering, Chichester, West Sussex PO20 1
4 Beds 3 Bath
£2,500,000
Photo: Joss Roupell
4. East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester PO20 z.jpg
2 Bed 1 Bath
£550,000
Photo: Joss Roupell