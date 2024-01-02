The Big Dip – Witterings in photos: hundreds of bathers brave the ice cold sea on New Year’s Day

A Big Dip – Witterings spokesperson said on Facebook on January 1: “Thank you to all of our amazing Dippers and spectators for 2024. It was a roaring success at 385 Dippers this year and huge crowds. And judging by the screams when everyone ran in, it was a cold one. Thank you to The Shore Inn for accommodating us. Thank you to Calamity's for the support with the catering. Thank you to West Sussex Fire and Rescue and St John Ambulance for your continued support. And finally, a huge thank you to our amazing volunteers, without them we could not run our events each year.”