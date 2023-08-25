BREAKING
The Bluebell Railway in photos and video: explore the ‘lost’ stations of Sussex this August Bank Holiday weekend

Following our gallery that explored the county’s lost train stations, Sussex World took a trip on the Bluebell Railway to discover a wonderful day out for families during this August Bank Holiday weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

One of the first preserved heritage lines in the UK, the Bluebell Railway started running in 1960 and has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around.

Its stations are Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

Digital marketing officer James Cummins said: “We do normal passenger services, which range from a small service, which is service A. We also run a more intensive service as we go towards the busier parts of the year.”

The railway travels through 11 miles of peaceful Sussex countryside. The attraction aims to educate people about the history of the industrial age too and the stations are preserved in different periods from the Victorian era up to the 1950s.

The Flying Scotsman is at the railway this weekend.

Bluebell Railway Driver Bill White

Bluebell Railway Driver Bill White Photo: Lawrence Smith

A display at the museum at Sheffield Park station

A display at the museum at Sheffield Park station Photo: Lawrence Smith

