Following our fascinating gallery that explored the county’s lost train stations, Sussex World decided to take a trip on the Bluebell Railway, a wonderful day out for families during the Bank Holiday weekend.

One of the first preserved heritage lines in the UK, the Bluebell Railway started running in 1960 and has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around.

Its stations are Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead.

Digital marketing officer James Cummins said: “We do normal passenger services, which range from a small service, which is service A. We also run a more intensive service as we go towards the busier parts of the year.”

The railway travels through 11 miles of peaceful Sussex countryside. The attraction aims to educate people about the history of the industrial age too and the stations are preserved in different periods from the Victorian era up to the 1950s.

A full report on the railway will be online soon. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

