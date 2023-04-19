Edit Account-Sign Out
The Bluebell Railway in photos and video: exploring the ‘lost’ stations of Sussex from the Golden Age of trains

Following on from our fascinating photo gallery that explored the county’s lost train stations, Sussex World decided to take a trip on the Bluebell Railway.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST

One of the first preserved heritage lines in the UK, the Bluebell Railway started running in 1960 and has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around.

Its stations are Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead.

Digital marketing officer James Cummins said: “We do normal passenger services, which range from a small service, which is service A. We also run a more intensive service as we go towards the busier parts of the year.”

The railway travels through 11 miles of peaceful Sussex countryside. The attraction aims to educate people about the history of the industrial age too and the stations are preserved in different periods from the Victorian era up to the 1950s.

A full report on the railway will be online soon. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

Bluebell Railway Driver Bill White

1. The Bluebell Railway

Bluebell Railway Driver Bill White Photo: Lawrence Smith

The Bluebell Railway has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around

2. The Bluebell Railway

The Bluebell Railway has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around Photo: Lawrence Smith

The Bluebell Railway has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around

3. The Bluebell Railway

The Bluebell Railway has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages around Photo: Lawrence Smith

A display at the museum at Sheffield Park station

4. The Bluebell Railway

A display at the museum at Sheffield Park station Photo: Lawrence Smith

