The Bognor Regis kite festival is set to return, bigger and brighter than ever

Bright colours, live music and spectacular display kites will be coming to Bognor Regis this Summer, as the Bognor Regis Kite Festival returns after a two year hiatus.

Taking place from August 27 to 29 on the King George V Playing Fields in Felpham, organiser Dave Mitchell said this year's event will be bigger, brighter and better than ever.

"We've got so many more kites this year that nobody's ever seen before," he said. "Because we've been tucked away inside, buying the kites but not able to get out and about much with them. On top of that, we've got more kite fliers than ever.

The 2017 festival, in West Park

"We've been really lucky in that, actually. Because lots of people have jumped on the bandwagon and want to come to Bognor Kite Festival because they've heard it's good."

But the bar is already high. The festival started back in 2016 and, since then, events have featured everything from huge white horse kites, to giant puppies and orca whales.

Even so, Mr Mitchell thinks this year's event will set a new precedent for the community favourite event. Featuring live music from an Elton John tribute act, street food, giant inflatables, kite teams from all over the country and further afield, as well as a variety of craft making and kite stalls, he hopes it will have something for everyone.

Among the new attractions is a ten metre long Sonic the Hedgehog inflatable, a 12 metre tall teddy bear inflatable, and three metre tall kites of Mickey Mouse and Dory from Finding Nemo.

"It's all about encouraging people to get their faces out their mobile phones, head out into the fresh air and enjoy the real world. It's a great community. It's kept me busy for 30 years," Mr Mitchell said.

That sense of community, he said, is reflected in the response of residents and locals, many of whom engage with and support the festival.