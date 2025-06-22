The Bolney Pram Race 2025 in photos: colourful characters take part in madcap event as heatwave hits Sussex

Published 22nd Jun 2025
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:18 BST
A collection of colourful wacky racers took part in a madcap event on the longest (and hottest) day of the year.

The Bolney Pram Race was held in the West Sussex village on Saturday, June 21, with five races taking place on the day.

The event also featured village day stalls, a rodeo bull, teacup rides, inflatables and a Samba drumming crew from Drum and Blaze, as well as food and drink.

The Bolney Pram Race said on Facebook at 7.30pm on Saturday: “Thank you to everyone involved in making today happening.”

The race has been taking place in the village for more than 30 years and raises money for local charities. It is a fancy dress event where pairs of runners take turns to push and sit in a pram. They have to follow a course through Bolney village and stop at ‘pit stops’. The Bolney Pram Race started in the 1980s and was revived by licensees of The Eight Bells in Bolney.

A message on the event website said: “It’s fun! There are categories for all ages, and while it can of course be competitive, it also embodies good sportsmanship, community spirit and provides an opportunity to get to know your neighbours a bit better.”

