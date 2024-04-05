The boys are back in town! Crowborough care home launches men’s club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, now hosts monthly men’s club meetings, aptly named ‘pie and a pint club’ –a chance for gents to enjoy a cold pint, pie and mash dinners, plus a good chat on the week’s latest topic of discussion.

The initiative was formed by the team following conversations about the importance of men’s clubs as an integral part of British life and culture, with the team also recognising the importance clubs like these in encouraging friendships and supporting older men’s mental health.

The team believe the men’s club will create a special space that gives male residents an opportunity to have open conversations about everything, from the latest football results to their own health and wellbeing.

Care UK's Heather View gentleman's club

So far, the club has been a hit among residents. Resident, Michael Smith, 77, said: “I love the gentleman’s club, it gives me a chance to catch up with the other men in the home and to meet new people from the community and enjoy a good chat, great food and a nice cold pint!”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Our men’s club has proved incredibly popular among residents already. We are always encouraging residents to try new things, and our new club will encourage residents to do just that, while providing a friendly support network within the home.

“I'm sure our men's club will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

To find out more or reserve your seats, please call Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips, on 01892 883 574 or email [email protected]