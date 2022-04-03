The British and World Marbles Championship is back - 90 years after the first formal contest was held in Crawley

The world famous tournament will take place at The Greyhound, Tinsley Green from 10.30am on Good Friday - and everyone is welcome.

The last two tournaments were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Julia McCarthy-Fox is travelling from New Zealand with her wife Kathy, to run the championship, and is looking forward to seeing both new and familiar faces.

The World Marbles Championships take place again after two-year hiatus

Mrs McCarthy-Fox said: "This is possibly the only remaining tournament in the world where the importance of competition still comes second to tradition.

"There is no qualification to enter this tournament other than enthusiasm and we welcome complete novices to play alongside world class players – and sometimes beat them!

"Simply by being here, whether as a contestant or spectator, everyone who attends is helping to maintain the essence of this long established and world famous contest."

Marbles has been played at Tinsley Green for hundreds of years, some say since 1588, when two local lads played for the hand of a young lady.

The formal championship dates back to 1932 and was originally held at the old Greyhound before the current pub was built in 1936.

It was then that the British Marbles Board of Control was first formed and it continues to run the tournament to this day in spite of frequent changes of owners and landlords at The Greyhound.

There will be teams from Germany playing, and team members coming from France and the US to join their local team The Black Dog Boozers.

This year the games will be played in memory of her fellow organiser and recognised marbles expert Sam McCarthy-Fox, and Julia is hoping to do him proud on the day.

Mrs McCarthy-Fox said: "After running the tournament for over 40 years Sam died last summer, and during the day a memorial plaque will be unveiled to mark his dedication to and love of this special event.

"Local morris men will also be dancing in his memory at around 2pm, performing a dance written in honour of the marbles championship."